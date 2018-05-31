Minimum wage is set to increase every June 1 in B.C. starting Friday.

Vernon businesses ready for minimum wage hike: Chamber

The B.C. government plans increase minimum wage each June to reach a $15 per hour by 2021.

General minimum wage will rise by $1.30 on Friday, June 1 — from $11.35 to $12.65 per hour. The goal is to rise B.C.’s general minimum wage to at least $15.20 per hour by June 2021.

Dione Chambers is the general manager for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. She says that this probably won’t have a huge impact this year.

“The increases in coming years, down the road, is where we’ll probably see this having a bigger impact,” said Chambers.

In February, an intense phone call study conducted by Meyers Norris Penny, MNP, the Canadian Accounting and Business Advisory, surveyed 200 businesses around Vernon. Results showed that 49 per cent of local businesses believed there would be no real impact and 29 per cent thought the increases would have a negative impact. Chambers said this is likely because most businesses in the area are paying higher than the provincial minimum wage. She says problems may arise due to increases associated with wage hikes and references the recent increase for medical services plan, MSP.

“After the increases that were announced, the BC chamber, as well as the Vernon chamber, were in support of minimum wage increases going forward being tied to the cost of CPI [consumer price index],” said Chambers. “That’s typically how minimum increases are accounted for and we’d like to see it go to that model.”

Chambers said she thinks it’s also important to understand what the costs of living is in each region and how living wages vary across the province.

The provincial-wide increase was first announced as part of the B.C. NDP’s four-year plan to incrementally raise the minimum wage. The schedule and increase rates are based on the findings and recommendations of BC’s Fair Wages Commission.

The Fair Wages Commission was established in October 2017 as an arms-length government resource to engage with the public to advise the government on an approach to achieve this $15 an hour goal with increases that are regular, measured and predictable. These wage increases for B.C.’s lowest-paid workers are the first of four annual increases that will take effect on June 1 of each year. The increase schedule is as follows:

June 1, 2018: $12.65 an hour ($1.30 increase)

June 1, 2019: $13.85 ($1.20 increase)

June 1, 2020: $14.60 ($0.75 increase)

June 1, 2021: $15.20 ($0.60 increase)

Specific workers, including liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders will also see separate increases.

Previous story
Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

Just Posted

UPDATED: Vernon cold case murder suspect makes first court appearance, seeks bail

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s matter was adjourned to June 28 to fix a date

Vernon businesses ready for minimum wage hike: Chamber

The B.C. government plans increase minimum wage each June to reach a $15 per hour by 2021.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

Suspect hit two vehicles near Stickle Road Wednesday; fled on foot

City of Vernon, restaurant work on parking problem

Little Tex wants reserved signs for 10 paid spots

Car of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Kelowna police are now narrowing the search for Jordan Mooney to the McKinley Landing area

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

100 pounds of marijuana and edibles seized in South Okanagan

RCMP raided a marijuana dispensary in Okanagan Falls

Column: Hold the mayo

A friend of mine whipped up a batch of amazing mayonnaise in… Continue reading

Armstrong boil water notice issued

The notice affects all customers supplied by the City of Armstrong

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Most Read