Vernon-based Rotech Motor Ltd. director Robert Seaton (centre, holding trophy) is joined by his colleagues as they celebrate, in a socially-distance manner, being named ROTAX Engine’s Distributor of the Year. (Photo submitted)

Vernon company scores global award

Rotech Motor Ltd. named ROTAX Engines Distributor of the Year, beating out European powers

A Vernon company is savouring a global award.

Vernon’s Rotech Motor Ltd. has been awarded the 2019 ROTAX Aircraft Engines Distributor of the Year award.

“Rotech has undergone an exceptional development over the past years and grown into one of the most valuable distributors,” said Marc Becker, manager of Aircraft Business at BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG.

“They have provided exceptional services in all of the Americas for all certified business and for all customers in Canada. The dedication to excellent, fast and reliable service and support is a cornerstone of the success of our engines in these territories.

“Congratulations to Rotech Motor being the first place distributor in the world. We are looking forward to developing our certified business and becoming the engine supplier of choice for all of our certified aircraft customers, together with partners like Rotech.”

Located at the Vernon Regional Airport, Rotech Motor Ltd. is the Canadian distributor of ROTAX aircraft engines. In 1975, the first ROTAX aircraft engine was produced; today they sell more piston-powered aircraft engines than any other manufacturer.

Rotech Motor Ltd. was founded in late 2016 following the closure of Rotech Research Canada Ltd.

“This was a tough time in aviation,” said Rob Seaton, director of Rotech Motor. “The industry was still suffering from the 2008 financial crisis.”

With 19 distributors worldwide, the ROTAX Distributor of the year competition encourages performance in not only engine sales volume, but also pilot/technician support, technical training and warranty processing. With perseverance, and a small but dedicated staff, Rotech Motor Ltd. has become a respected ROTAX aircraft engine distributor.

Rotech proudly accepted the Distributor of the Year trophy, surpassing the usual powerhouse distributors in the United States, Germany, Italy and France.

The trophy is normally presented in person at the ROTAX engine factory in Gunskirchen, Austria, during the annual global distributors meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the trophy was presented virtually to Seaton by Becker.

“Winning this trophy has been a target for us from the very beginning,” said Seaton. “We do not have anywhere near the engine sales numbers of say, the German distributor, but fortunately sales volume is not the only criteria that ROTAX uses to award first place… We work extremely hard to support aircraft owners, pilots, and technicians.

“And, as ROTAX is determined to become the global leader for small aircraft propulsion, we are working closely with multiple aircraft manufactures to equip their aircraft with the more efficient ROTAX engine.”

READ MORE: Coldstream man savours Stanley Cup win


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusiness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hiring marginalized workers could jump-start economy, boost incomes by $5K: Deloitte

Just Posted

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil ousted at French Open

Paris has never been kind to Vernon tennis star, now 0-7 at the Grand Slam event

Vernon company scores global award

Rotech Motor Ltd. named ROTAX Engines Distributor of the Year, beating out European powers

Vernon parents defend need for all-access school buses

Beairsto Parent Advisory Committee urging school board to keep the buses rolling

More senior housing coming to downtown Vernon

Vernon city council approves four-storey addition to McCulloch Court on Coldstream Avenue

Patio season extended in Vernon

City council approves extension on COVID-19 recovery measure until Halloween

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

Peachland resident finds severed bear paw on driveway

Tracie Gordon thought it was a Halloween prank, but it turned out to be a real bear paw

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Zero new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Most Read