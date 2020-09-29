Vernon company scores global award

Rotech Motor Ltd. named ROTAX Engines Distributor of the Year, beating out European powers

A Vernon company is savouring a global award.

Vernon’s Rotech Motor Ltd. has been awarded the 2019 ROTAX Aircraft Engines Distributor of the Year award.

“Rotech has undergone an exceptional development over the past years and grown into one of the most valuable distributors,” said Marc Becker, manager of Aircraft Business at BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG.

“They have provided exceptional services in all of the Americas for all certified business and for all customers in Canada. The dedication to excellent, fast and reliable service and support is a cornerstone of the success of our engines in these territories.

“Congratulations to Rotech Motor being the first place distributor in the world. We are looking forward to developing our certified business and becoming the engine supplier of choice for all of our certified aircraft customers, together with partners like Rotech.”

Located at the Vernon Regional Airport, Rotech Motor Ltd. is the Canadian distributor of ROTAX aircraft engines. In 1975, the first ROTAX aircraft engine was produced; today they sell more piston-powered aircraft engines than any other manufacturer.

Rotech Motor Ltd. was founded in late 2016 following the closure of Rotech Research Canada Ltd.

“This was a tough time in aviation,” said Rob Seaton, director of Rotech Motor. “The industry was still suffering from the 2008 financial crisis.”

With 19 distributors worldwide, the ROTAX Distributor of the year competition encourages performance in not only engine sales volume, but also pilot/technician support, technical training and warranty processing. With perseverance, and a small but dedicated staff, Rotech Motor Ltd. has become a respected ROTAX aircraft engine distributor.

Rotech proudly accepted the Distributor of the Year trophy, surpassing the usual powerhouse distributors in the United States, Germany, Italy and France.

The trophy is normally presented in person at the ROTAX engine factory in Gunskirchen, Austria, during the annual global distributors meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the trophy was presented virtually to Seaton by Becker.

“Winning this trophy has been a target for us from the very beginning,” said Seaton. “We do not have anywhere near the engine sales numbers of say, the German distributor, but fortunately sales volume is not the only criteria that ROTAX uses to award first place… We work extremely hard to support aircraft owners, pilots, and technicians.

“And, as ROTAX is determined to become the global leader for small aircraft propulsion, we are working closely with multiple aircraft manufactures to equip their aircraft with the more efficient ROTAX engine.”

READ MORE: Coldstream man savours Stanley Cup win



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusiness