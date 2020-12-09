Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)

Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)

Vernon glass shops install cancer funds

Drive Pink Campaign raises $9,000 in support of women living with breast cancer

Two local businesses joined the ranks of 58 service centres across B.C. to support women living with breast cancer.

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass raised $9,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society through the Drive Pink Campaign.

Teams from these shops across British Columbia contributed to the campaign by collecting donations through their activities. Under their parent company Belron Canada, these banners donated $2 for every pair of wipers sold. Considering the current situation and all the challenges related to this year, the participating stores were thrilled to donate $4,500 in support to the Drive Pink Campaign. They were able to partner with Trico, the wipers supplier for all three chains, who graciously agreed to match the donation, totalling the sum of $9,000.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. About one in eight women will develop this form of cancer in their lifetime and one in 31 will die from it. In the past years, the Canadian Cancer Society has invited vehicle service centres across the country to raise funds that are used for ground-breaking research and services that help women and their families cope with the disease and live their lives more fully.

“In one way or another, we are all affected by breast cancer. For us, it is natural to contribute in any way we can to this cause that is close to our hearts,” Belron’s director of operations Fernando Pierri said. “This year, even though the campaign was held in a time of a pandemic, which is undoubtedly a more difficult time for many, we were happy to be able to surpass last year’s donation.”

Vernon’s Speedy Glass and Apple Auto Glass were part of the campaign.

With every donation, contribution and growth in the research, progress is being made against breast cancer. The five-year net survival rate for this disease is now 87 per cent. Early detection and increased screening rates combined with better treatment therapies have resulted in at least a 44 per cent decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980’s.

“At the Canadian Cancer Society, we truly believe that women diagnosed with breast cancer should have a long and fulfilled life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” the society’s corporate partnerships account executive Travis Paskaruk said. “We work tirelessly to ensure that women with cancer and their loved ones have access to quality services and ongoing support, and it is the contribution of generous donors that supports our research efforts.”

READ MORE: Vernon families give $200,000 towards cancer care in Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Cancer Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm luthier rocking the three-string
Next story
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Just Posted

Todd York (left), owner of Royal York Golf Course in Armstrong, with local developer Patrick Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Owner shares future vision for Armstrong’s only golf course

Todd York believes he’s found a way to turn Royal York into a win for the city, community and taxpayers

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
UBCO researcher calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine internationally

Developing countries need access to the COVID-19 vaccine too, Katrina Plamondon argues

Police have found the van that was used to steal the ATM from a Lake Country pub. (Kane Blake)
Stolen Lake Country ATM found in Kelowna backcountry

Kelowna RCMP said it was found in the 6700-block of Postill Lake Road

One of the staff at Blue Heron Villa has set up part of her collection - including moving parts and lights - at the assisted living residence in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Christmas display lights up Lake Country seniors’ spirits

Assisted living staff member shares some joy with residents facing isolation

Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)
Vernon glass shops install cancer funds

Drive Pink Campaign raises $9,000 in support of women living with breast cancer

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

BC Ferries has clear rules about mask wearing, but says its employees are not enforcers. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Unmasking BC Ferries: Questions raised about COVID-19 rules, enforcement

Ferry corporation says crew not enforcers, random RCMP checks aimed at car decks

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Crews affix radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
Permanent fishway approved for Big Bar landslide site

$176-million project will be completed by spring of 2022

Fog is pictured shrouding the South Kelowna area Dec. 9 morning. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
PHOTOS: Dense fog shrouds Central Okanagan

Gallery: Looking out above a heavy blanket of fog covering the Kelowna-area this morning

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic at age 18 after being attacked with a hatchet at a Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

Most Read