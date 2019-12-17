Vernon politician frosty over snowman

City councillor says owners could have been ‘handled a lot better’

The City of Vernon has allowed Vernon Teach and Learn to keep Frosty on 30th Avenue, but the store will have to pay for a permit next year. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A “Frosty” situation in Vernon has left a local politician with a frigid feeling.

Coun. Akbal Mund spoke out Monday about the inflatable snowman bylaw debacle which recently made headlines.

“What concerns me is that instead of trying to deal with the problem, the owner posted it on social media,” Coun. Mund said.

“And shame on the media for jumping on it like it was the last story in the world without the correct information.

“When you have owners going out there stating misinformation, it’s not right.”

A downtown business had been ordered by bylaw officers to remove the large character last week.

Frosty the Snowman has been a constant outside Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd. during the Christmas season, but on Dec. 12, staff learned they’d have to let him go.

Store owner Lynella Henke was told by bylaw officers last Thursday the blow-up Frosty that’s been set up for the last eight years would have to be taken down, as it was too close to a parking meter on the street.

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said bylaw enforcement had received some “safety concerns” in regards to the placement of the decoration.

“One of the concerns was a possible tripping hazard due to the location of the snowman and the need to run an extension cord,” Poirier said.

On Saturday the decision to remove Frosty was reversed — sort of.

Frosty will be allowed to stay on the sidewalk in future years so long as he has a permit, which will cost $100.

Bylaw has waived the permit for the remaining two weeks of this year, but it will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Coun. Mund is upset the situation was not resolved peacefully without involving the media.

“If you have an issue and you are in the downtown or anywhere, approach the staff and administration and we’ll deal with it,” he said.

“It could have been handled a lot better by the owners themselves.”

