Vernon real estate group wins big in Las Vegas

Left to right: Gordon Fowler, Lisa Salt, Laura Reners and Glenn Beach. The realtors with RE/MAX Vernon Salt Fowler took home the Pinnacle Team Award at the RE/MAX International Conference, held in Las Vegas from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

A local real estate group hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Not at the slots or the blackjack tables, mind you, but at the Re/Max International Conference.

Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler took home the prestigious Pinnacle Team Award at the conference, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from Feb. 27 to March 1. The event not only celebrated the award winners, but also the 50 year anniversary of the Re/Max brand.

The Pinnacle Team Award is the highest honour given to Re/Max teams around the world. It recognizes the outstanding achievement and success of the winning group in delivering exceptional service and results to their clients.

The team consisting of Lisa Salt, Gordon Fowler, Glenn Beach, Alex Wambold, Joanne Borowsky, Christie King, Bryan Leachman, Laura Reners, Gord Heighton and Magic Komuniecki was recognized for their exceptional commitment to their clients and community.

With well over 130 years of combined real estate experience, the group has built a reputation for excellence in the industry, the group said in a press release.

“We are extremely honoured to receive the Pinnacle Team Award at the Re/Max International Conference,” said Fowler, one of the group leaders. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work in providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Salt Fowler has been serving the Vernon community since 1993, providing personalized and professional real estate services to their clients, helping them achieve their goals in buying or selling properties.

“We are proud of our team’s achievement and the recognition they have received at the Re/Max International Conference,” said Salt, the founder of the group. “It always amazes me that so much business can be done within such a small community as the North Okanagan – we always have and will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in our services to our clients and community.”

Brendan Shykora

AwardsReal estateVernon