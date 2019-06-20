Vernon rolls in big Bike To Work and School numbers

The annual event saw rise in the number of commuters that choose cycling for everyday transportation

A mother-and-child head off from Vernon's Nature's Fare Markets during Bike To Work and School Week. (Heath Fletcher - Sproing Creative)

Vernon city hall staff led by example during the recent Bike To Work and School Week.

This year, the annual event saw an increase in the number of commuters that choose cycling for everyday transportation. From May 27 – June 2, 1,788 riders made 3,156 trips by bicycle, travelling more than 67,368 kilometres and saving 14 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

Kilometers traveled by bike nearly tripled over 2018. Provincially, more than 55,969 riders from across B.C. participated in Bike to Work and School Week, cycling a total of 2,945,372 km and saving 638 tonnes kg of greenhouse gas emissions.

The primary goal of Bike to Work and School Week is to introduce people of all ages to try cycling to work, to school, to go shopping, or out for dinner, and to continue cycling in the future. The program encourages people to opt out of vehicles and opt in for cycling for everyday transportation. Cycling especially offers the added benefits of escaping traffic, improving air quality, reducing congestion on our roadways, and improving personal health.

A total of 244 local teams participated from a variety of sectors including education, health, government, non-profit, industry and the general public. Staff and students from five local elementary and secondary schools participated in Bike to School Week.

Top Workplace Teams:

City Hall Velocity: 44 riders, 1,370 km, 297 kg GHGs saved;

Kal Tire: 27 riders, 1,039 km, 225 kg GHGs saved;

BC Hydro: 13 riders, 617 km, 134 kg GHGs saved.

Top Community Teams:

Vernon Vortex: 18 riders, 565 km, 122 kg of GHGs saved;

Martens: four riders, 559 km, 121 kg of GHGs saved;

Fabulous Wheels: five riders, 329 km, 71 kg of GHGs saved

North Okanagan’s top rider was Ray Brown of Armstrong, who logged more than 950 km. The rider with the most trips logged was the City of Vernon’s Angela Broadbent, who made 22 trips by bike. The local grand prize, $500 to a bike shop of the winner’s choice, was won by Scott Gentes.

Bike to Work and School Week would not be possible without the generous support of the community. The City of Vernon would like to thank the more than 30 local businesses and organizations that supported Bike to Work and School Week through sponsorship, in-kind contributions, and prize donations, and all of the Team Leaders who champion cycling in their workplaces, families, and social groups.

Bike to Work and School Week is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society. By securing and sharing resources, GoByBike BC helps communities throughout British Columbia deliver successful events that encourage people to use bicycles for everyday transportation in a supportive and fun environment. For more information about Bike to Work and School Week visit www.biketowork.ca/north-okanagan.



