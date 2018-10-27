Vernon Soul Studio hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old battling cancer

Four classes are offered Sunday, Nov. 4 with all riders participating by donation.

Vernon’s Soul Studio is hosting a fundraiser for Eli Johnson — an 8-year-old who has just began his third battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

Johnson was first diagnosed when he was 3-years-old. He went through a very intensive treatment protocol for two years straight, including: a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, radiation and a trial for immune therapy. He was in remission for about 18 months and sadly relapsed half-way through grade two, at the age of six. Since then — April 2017 — he went on a trial treatment protocol for another 18 months. Only four months after finishing the chemotherapy, devastatingly, his scans showed that the cancer had returned. His family was informed at the end of August.

Hearing this sad news, Vernon’s Soul Cycle Studio decided to do their part to help. So, on Sunday, Nov. 4, Soul Studio is hosting Ryde for Eli!. The event includes four 30-minute sessions between 8 a.m. and 10:45. All riders will participate by donation to the cause.

The schedule is as follows:

Class #1: 8 -8:30 a.m.

Class #2: 8:45 – 9:15 a.m.

Class #3: 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Class #4: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Anyone interested can sign up by downloading the SOUL STUDIO app to register for a spot in the class.

Soul Studio is located on 43rd Avenue, across from the Dollar Tree.

