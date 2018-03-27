(AP Photo)

Vernon’s largest hiring event coming April 10

Job fair set to break records

More than 40 employers and recruiters will be participating in Vernon’s largest hiring event.

The third annual Vernon Job Fair, organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with Community Futures and WorkBC, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 at the Vernon Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lee Brinkman, marketing coordinator with NexusBC, said the fair will be their largest Vernon event to date, and will include a broad list of employers from fields such as agriculture, government, health care, hospitality, retail, trades, and technology.

New to this year’s job fair are employer presentations

“Thanks to sponsorship from BC Corrections, job seekers now have the opportunity to learn first-hand from participating employers about the type of work they do, what jobs are available, the pay and benefits, working culture and future plans,” said Brinkman.

The event will also include representatives from local programs such as the Career Paths for Skilled Immigrants program and the Skilled Trades Employment Program.

For those who need help preparing their resume before the job fair Brinkman recommends contacting the WorkBC Employment Services Centres at (250) 545-2215 to set up a one-to-one consultation.

Jobseekers should also encouraged to dress appropriately, bring lots of resumes, and be prepared to sign up for interviews, do their research on the companies they wish to apply to and practice a 30-second sales pitch on their professional background.

A full list of employers and tips to get the most out of a job fair can be found at www.vernonjobfair.ca

