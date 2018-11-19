Venture Training’s manager of human resources Janet Hackman, operations manager Blake Fredrickson, therapeutic vocational support worker Vanessa Burnett and executive director Ryan Cucheron celebrate Burnett’s Community Social Service Employer’s Association of BC Rising Star award. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Venture Training support worker lauded

Venture Training staffer receives CCSEA award

Vanessa Burnett, with Venture Training, has been honoured with the Rising Star Award from the Community Social Service Employers’ Association of BC (CCSEA).

“In her relatively short time in the sector, Vanessa has taken on a variety of roles, from residential support to therapeutic work, leading individuals in varied activities such as art, sports, theatre production and music. Her most well-known success was creating a bike program, which encouraged participants to learn about the importance of safety, proper technique and exercise,” the CCSEA said of Burnett.

“Vanessa is known for her willingness to take on new responsibilities, often volunteering for community events like the annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade and Special Olympics. She has a passion for empowering individuals to pursue their interests and supporting them to achieve their personal goals.”

Burnett said she is dedicated to her craft.

“By accomplishing my duties with passion, care and hard work, I have become even more inspired to do whatever it takes to support people with developmental disabilities – one task at a time,” Burnett said.

“Vanessa has a great passion for working with our program participants. Her enthusiasm and desire to try new things have made her a leader in our organization and truly a rising star in our field,” executive director Ryan Cucheron added.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna
Next story
Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Just Posted

Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday

Armstrong woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

Vernon Magnums capture B.C. football title

Magnums edge Abbotsford Falcons 7-6 in B.C. 9-Man Atom Division championship

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Massage fundraiser already making a difference

Vernon event already raised $500 for family battling throat cancer news

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Work closes Vernon sinkhole road

42nd Avenue closed until Dec. 3

JCI Alternative Gift Fair gives back

Annual event goes Saturday 10-2 at Schubert Centre

MP Mary Ng talks exports at Vernon Chamber event

Minister Ng was appointed Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion in July 2018.

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Designer brings shared office space to Vernon

Vernon/Coldstream space gives working people a better option than kitchen table or basement

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Most Read