Vernon’s Venture Training support worker lauded

Vanessa Burnett, with Venture Training, has been honoured with the Rising Star Award from the Community Social Service Employers’ Association of BC (CCSEA).

“In her relatively short time in the sector, Vanessa has taken on a variety of roles, from residential support to therapeutic work, leading individuals in varied activities such as art, sports, theatre production and music. Her most well-known success was creating a bike program, which encouraged participants to learn about the importance of safety, proper technique and exercise,” the CCSEA said of Burnett.

“Vanessa is known for her willingness to take on new responsibilities, often volunteering for community events like the annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade and Special Olympics. She has a passion for empowering individuals to pursue their interests and supporting them to achieve their personal goals.”

Burnett said she is dedicated to her craft.

“By accomplishing my duties with passion, care and hard work, I have become even more inspired to do whatever it takes to support people with developmental disabilities – one task at a time,” Burnett said.

“Vanessa has a great passion for working with our program participants. Her enthusiasm and desire to try new things have made her a leader in our organization and truly a rising star in our field,” executive director Ryan Cucheron added.

