What’s happening Family Day at SilverStar

SilverStar is offering a 50 per cent discount for all-inclusive day tickets on Family Day.

SilverStar reported a nine centimetres of fresh powder Thursday night, providing optimal ski conditions going into Family Day weekend.

Extended lift hours also begin this Saturday, Feb. 16 with the Comet Express, Silver Woods and Silver Queen Chairs now hosting day skiing until 4 p.m. — last ride will be 3:45 p.m. daily. All other lifts will close at normal times.

As an added bonus, Friday and Saturday night skiers will also have time to get a run in on the Comet or Silverwoods Chair to experience the full vertical of the Vance Creek side. Both days, the upper portion of runs between Milky Way and Far Out will be open from the top to Main-street until dusk, allowing skiers and snowboarders more terrain to explore before the sun sets.

This weekend, SilverStar is also offering several special events to commemorate Family Day. On top of offering a 50 per cent discount for all-inclusive day tickets on Monday, Feb. 18 for Family Day, other activities offered at the resort include:

