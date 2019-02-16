What’s happening Family Day at SilverStar

SilverStar reported a nine centimetres of fresh powder Thursday night, providing optimal ski conditions going into Family Day weekend.
Extended lift hours also begin this Saturday, Feb. 16 with the Comet Express, Silver Woods and Silver Queen Chairs now hosting day skiing until 4 p.m. — last ride will be 3:45 p.m. daily. All other lifts will close at normal times.
As an added bonus, Friday and Saturday night skiers will also have time to get a run in on the Comet or Silverwoods Chair to experience the full vertical of the Vance Creek side. Both days, the upper portion of runs between Milky Way and Far Out will be open from the top to Main-street until dusk, allowing skiers and snowboarders more terrain to explore before the sun sets.
This weekend, SilverStar is also offering several special events to commemorate Family Day. On top of offering a 50 per cent discount for all-inclusive day tickets on Monday, Feb. 18 for Family Day, other activities offered at the resort include:
- Saturday, February 16: Emergency Services Day from 9 a.m. – 3 pm, Night Skiing from 3:30 -8:30 p.m., Smith Optics Rail Jam from 4 – 7 p.m., Live Music at the Den from 6 – 9 p.m. & Live Music at the Red Antler starting at 9 p.m..
- Sunday, February 17: Live Music at the Den from 6 – 9 p.m.
- Monday, February 18: Happy Family Day, Masters Mondays start at 9 am & a free shows (Bubble Wonders Show and Kiki the Eco Elf) for kids starts at 12:30 p.m. at the NATC Auditorium.
