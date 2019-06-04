Column: Idiocy stokes argument for earlier fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

It seemed like just another hot, sunny Kamloops day in the summer of 2003 when we noticed dark smoke over the ridge behind our upper Sahali residence.

My wife and I walked up to where others stood along the ridge and, like them, were awed by what we saw. From somewhere behind Strawberry Hill and Mount Paul, rose a enormous plume of dark smoke.

The hills were on fire.

That night, I took my camera up to Kenna Cartrwight park to take photos of the blaze, which had spread to parts of the mountain facing the city. What became known as the Strawberry Hill fire reached 5,731 Hectares before it was contained. It was believed to have been caused by discarded cigarette butts.

That was a bad summer for human-caused fires in the Kamloops region. The worst of them, the McLure-Barriere blaze, covered 26,265 hectares. Seventy-five homes were destroyed, as was the Tolko mill in Barriere. This fire was the result of a discarded cigarette butt. The person responsible for “dropping a burning substance” was fined $3,000.

On Thursday, May 30, Sicamous and Malakwa firefighters were joined by BC Wildfire Services firefighters in an effort to extinguish a forest fire in Two Mile. Prior to the fire, Sicamous RCMP received a report of a flare gun being used near where the fire occurred.

Read more: UPDATE: Two Mile fire contained, suspected to be human caused

Read more: Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

Read more: Residents fuming over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

The following morning, two hot, smouldering campfires were found left unattended in the Fly Hills.

Not surprisingly, another hot, dry summer is in the forecast for B.C. The Coastal, Prince George and Cariboo fire centres have already initiated bans on open fires. The Northwest Fire Centre has banned open fires and campfires. Meanwhile, both remain permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including the Shuswap.

While there may be a number of cooler days ahead this week, the Kamloops Fire Centre’s Fire Danger Rating for Salmon Arm, as of Monday, June 3 was Extreme. That alone seems reason to initiate a ban on open fires and campfires in our region sooner than later.

No, fire bans likely won’t stop the self-absorbed idiocy witnessed last week, but at least they can be enforced and further stress the need to be fire smart.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Creating living privacy screens

Just Posted

Trio of exhibitions comes to Vernon’s Headbones Gallery

June 15 is the opening

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

Special program gives free bike rides to seniors and less able-bodied persons

Vernon businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

UPDATE: Police officer involved in collision with semi-truck in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Video: Okanagan man and his feline cycling companions

Seann Gentray enjoys taking his feline pets on his cycling trips

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Kelowna court hears, 2014 murder victim had a history of violence

Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational

Most Read