Mitchell’s Musings: Not to be taken internally, seiously?

Common sense needed more than warning labels

I liked to read as a kid. A lot. Anything I could get my hands on really.

And it didn’t have to be a book or anything substantial.

Now, I did read books. In fact, I can remember lying on the bedroom floor reading westerns in the dark by the hall light that shone through the opening in the doorway.

When I had to get glasses in Grade 4, I thought it was my fault for reading too much, or with poor light.

But I also read the back of the cereal box while having breakfast. Over and over, again. That’s why I know that “Gratis L’interieur” means “Free inside.”

And even in the bathtub, as if I wasn’t really alive, or at least fully engaged in living, unless I was reading, and that included shampoo bottles.

Now, I know there’s not a lot of substantive reading on a shampoo bottle, although, “Gee Your Hair Smells Terrific” was a mouthful at the time, but something stayed with me after all these years.

They used to carry a warning – “Not to be taken internally” – that seemed curious at best and rather unnecessary at least.

I mean I was young enough to be pretty sure that meant don’t drink the shampoo, but then I thought they probably should have spelled that out a bit better because anyone stupid enough to actually drink shampoo ain’t gonna know what “Not to be taken internally” means.

Know your audience I always say.

I mean, maybe a baby might try to drink the stuff, but they can’t read anyway and they’ve got their own shampoo.

And it’s not like the stuff will kill you, I don’t think.

Maybe people, even back then, embarked on so-called cleanses that for some reason involved shampoo, but again, I doubt it.

It’s not like there was a warning on our Ivory bar soap that said, “Not to be taken internally, unless your mother is trying to teach you a lesson,”

I don’t know if conditioner bottles had similar warnings back then, cause we didn’t buy the stuff, but after exhaustive research that involved looking in three different bathrooms, there are no such warnings on either shampoo or conditioner bottles today.

Did we get smarter as a species or did shampoo manufacturers just get tired of stating the obvious?

Maybe the government stopped mandating the warning because, well, duh. And when did this happen? Sometime between my bathing days and my showering days, where reading, even shampoo bottles without my glasses, is most difficult.

Although this piece of evolutionary news is refreshing, it’s not like we lack for silly warnings on other items these days.

Like fast-food coffee. Many of the coffee cups contain warnings – “Caution, contents hot.”

No kidding. In fact, if it’s not, I’ll be choked.

Now unlike the shampoo thing, I know where this warning comes from. Somebody from Anywhere, Arkansas, took a chain to court after suffering burns to his lower region, I hope, and then somehow successfully sued the golden arches (or whoever) for giving him a hot cup of coffee without instructions and then the lawyers took over and we all have to read that disclaimer from now until eternity.

Just Google Shakespeare and lawyers to see what I think of this turn of events.

But why stop there? The possibilities are endless.

On ice cream – “Caution freezing cold, and more than a few calories.”

On video games – “Caution very addictive, and you may never see the outside world again.”

On condoms – “Caution, just caution.”

On phones – “Caution, obsolete before you learn how to use it.”

On metal poles – “Caution, cold in winter, keep tongues away…”

Glenn Mitchell is a columnist and former editor of The Morning Star.

mitchchap1@outlook.com

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

Just Posted

Kelowna blanks North Okanagan Knights

Both goalies were game stars Saturday in the Chiefs’ 3-0 win

Vernon Vipers stuff Wild on Teddy Bear Toss night

Vipers beat Wild 6-4 in game delayed to clear ice littered with stuffies after Matt Kowalski goal

Make a donation, get a free coffee at Vernon café

Bean to Cup is accepting donated items as part of Project Christmas Elf

WATCH: North Okanagan Knights score teddies for children in OT loss to Osoyoos

Russel Borrett’s early goal triggered the Teddy Bear Toss at Nor-Val Arena Friday night

Vernon Baseball to field high-level teams in spring 2020

Registration for the U18 Triple-A and U13 Double-A teams opens Monday

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

Mitchell’s Musings: Not to be taken internally, seiously?

Common sense needed more than warning labels

Slippery sections reported on Okanagan and Shuswap highways

Some sections of the Trans-Canada highway have black ice on them.

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were woman

Summerland college operated from 1906 to 1915

Ritchie Hall and Morton Hall were constructed for Okanagan Baptist College

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

Most Read