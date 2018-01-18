Mistakes: We’ve all made them at one time or another. And when you and/or your work is out there in the world for public consumption, it’s subject to judgment — and so are you.

For better or worse, that’s part of the deal.

When you work as a reporter at a newspaper and you make a mistake, as you can imagine it can be especially humiliating to make a mistake of any kind — particularly when people notice.

I might be giving journalists, and myself, too much credit here.

Maybe it’s not a big deal to anyone but me. Maybe not.

I could tell you that little mistakes; typos, spelling errors, and so on (which is mainly what I’m referring to) are often made in haste — that in our fervour to be fast, we make sacrifices. Often that sacrifice is proofreading more than once.

Those things are true. But it is also true that if that is the case, we need to be more careful.

The problem is that no matter how much I, or my colleagues, strive for perfection, we will occasionally make a mistake; and for that, we are sorry. I am sorry.

Last week there was a grammar error in one of my stories. It’s not that I didn’t know better, I didn’t comb through the story after I wrote it, like I should have. I didn’t catch it. And being on a time crunch or whatever doesn’t excuse it.

You might be reading this and thinking, ‘Jeeze lady, get a GRIP!”

You might not think it’s not a big deal, and I realize this is what you might call a “First world problem,” but there are people out there who do think it’s a big deal. I’m clearly one of them.

Some people think it’s a big enough error to point it out in a letter to me, and to my superiors asking if I’m educated and questioning whether or not I went to journalism school. For the record, I did. There are people who have sent me Youtube videos entitled Grammar for Second Graders, in response to my error.

And whether I deserve it or not, it does hurt my feelings. I feel stupid, but I don’t think I am stupid.

I also know that no matter how much I want to spend a day in my pyjamas, feeling sorry for myself and screaming Taylor Swift lyrics at the cat, that is not an option. I kind of just have to own it and move on.

To be clear, I’m not looking for a free pass to mess up —I’m saying no one will beat me up for a mistake worse than I will beat myself up, but some might try.

And those experiences have taught me a few important lessons; I can be harsh on others. I usually don’t share those harsh thoughts with them, but I think them. And maybe I should think a little more before I draw certain conclusions.

Even when it feels like people who call me names or imply that I’m uneducated are being unnecessarily harsh, they are, in their own way, trying to help.

I’ve also learned an important lesson about Vernon. I am new to town, and to The Morning Star. What this has taught me is that people here care enough to point out a mistake when we make them. In this town, no one is going to let me walk around with lipstick on my teeth or my skirt tucked into my tights. And that’s something I can live with.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.