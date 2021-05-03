We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG

We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG

Oh the lies that fishermen tell

There was an uncomfortable moment at a recent Princeton council meeting when one member around the table cast a suggestion about tourism.

The councillor asked since we have so many lakes, can’t we produce some kind of map to direct visitors to our best fishing locations.

Ahem.

Hmmm.

Cough.

Papers were shuffled, some mention was made of a fishing guide that used to exist, and it was noted that lakes are obviously included on a map of the area in our tourism guide.

Finally, the mayor addressed the whale in the room.

You see, no one wants to let outsiders know where the fish live.

Sometimes that’s classified information, even when you are an insider.

It would present an awkward marketing strategy. Imagine the brochure that says, “Come For the Fishing – You Are on Your Own.”

None of this was a surprise as I’ve raised two of the most secretive fishers in the history of angling.

Put their feet to a fire, pull our their fingernails, threaten to chop their beloved mother into little pieces and use her as bait – nothing would make them give up a good fishing spot.

Seven summers ago, just after the DeMeers moved to the Similkameen and were temporarily residing at a local resort, we had a very successful day on (redacted) Lake.

We all maxed out on rainbow trout and as we admired our catch a couple of trucks pulled up and a driver waived me over.

We chatted and when I returned to my sons they asked what the men wanted.

Well, of course, they wondered where we got all the fish.

This was met with indignation, outrage even.

You didn’t tell them anything, right?

Ahem.

Hmmm.

Cough.

Feet were shuffled.

I didn’t tell them anything except it was (redacted) Lake. Oh, and how to get there.

For days the boys pretended I didn’t exist. They eventually made me swear on their father’s life that I would never, ever, again reveal fishing secrets.

It was the same way in Ontario.

They’d lie convincingly into the face of any fellow sportsman with the audacity to ask, “Hey are you guys having luck there?”

On one memorable occasion, at the banks of (redacted) River outside an eastern city which cannot be named, my 11-year-old stuffed an entire walleye down the front of his pants to buttress his claim that there were just no fish in that spot.

Fishing with the boys in spring and summer is one of my favourite pastimes. We even ice fish in winter, but I can’t tell you where.

They are quite good about taking me along and seem to have gotten over most of their mistrust.

We load the gear, stop for snacks and worms, and I settle comfortably in the back seat.

“That blindfold isn’t too tight for you, is it Ma? Just relax and we’ll be there in about 30 minutes.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

Protesters made their presence felt outside the Vernon courthouse Thursday, while inside an arraignment hearing for Curtis Sagmoen’s latest assault charge was pushed to March 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Pre-trial conference slated for Sagmoen’s cop assault charge

Defence lawyer estimates a 5-day trial will be sufficient

The first baby of 2019 in Terrace was born at Mills Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 2:33 p.m. to parents Claire and Shane Wiebe. (File Photo)
Vernon firefighters help deliver healthy baby girl

Emergency labour, close fire station and paramedic turned firefighter a perfect mix for excellent care

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (right, in action against the Alberta Golden Bears) is expected to be chosen in Tuesday’s Canadian Football League draft. (Bob Frid - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
Canadian Football League clubs high on Vernon player

Former Vernon Panthers provincial MVP Ben Hladik of UBC expected to be chosen in CFL draft Tuesday, May 4

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx explains the Mission Possible assignment to secret agents in a video. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce - screenshot)
Vernon chamber seeks more ‘secret agents’ in extended mission

Another week added to Mission Possible challenge to support local businesses

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

We’d like to tell you where this lake is…but we can’t. MCG
Oh the lies that fishermen tell

There was an uncomfortable moment at a recent Princeton council meeting when… Continue reading

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Interior Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. (File photo)
Interior Health offers clarification how it handles addictions services

Inpatient treatment services important part of continuum of care, says IH

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

A six-night stay at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort was a prize to be won in an episode of the Price is Right that aired Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm a prize destination on U.S. game show, The Price is Right

Contestant squeezed out of six-night stay at Prestige Harbourfront Resort

Devi the 10-year-old Boston Terrier was last seen near 715 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna on Sunday evening (Wayne Hubbard/Contributed).
Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing dog from Kelowna yard

A Kelowna family is looking for the woman who stole their 10-year-old dog

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Most Read