Walter Gretzky, waving to fans at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Jan. 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/CP photo)

Walter Gretzky, waving to fans at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Jan. 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/CP photo)

There were two Walter Gretzkys – both great ones

Canada’s iconic hockey dad made our country a better place

A significant piece of Canada entered history last week.

Walter Gretzky died at age 82, surrounded by his family.

It was a great pleasure to know Walter, and spend time with him on many occasions when our family lived in Ontario.

Being friendly with a celebrity sounds cool, at least unique.

However, anyone in Brantford or Brant County who had a kid at an arena knew the man.

Long after Wayne hung up his jersey, Walter was showing up at local rinks, year-end banquets and community fundraisers whenever he thought he might help.

Overheard in the newsroom: “That guy would appear at the opening of a cheese slice, if someone asked him to.”

Walter was as famous for his autographs – always that enigmatic ‘W Gretzky’ scrawl ­– as Wayne was for his ability to find the back of a net. I’ve at least a dozen signatures, in a box in the closet. He liked especially to sign team or player photos, and sticks and skate bags.

Overheard in the lobby: “Don’t linger, sweetheart. If you stand around too long, Walter will write on you.”

It wasn’t ego, nor self-importance. Walter took joy in being around young athletes, meeting them, watching them play and offering encouragement.

In doing so, he created happiness for lots of people. I think he also liked the smell of ice.

There were really two Walter Gretzkys, separated by a brain aneurysm he suffered in 1991. In a eulogy to his father during the funeral service held Saturday, Wayne remarked that before that almost fatal incident “he was a lot tougher.”

You can’t raise up the greatest hockey player in the world without some grit and determination, presumably.

Wayne recalled a tournament in Whitby, Ont., on a fateful weekend. Mom Phyllis was going into labour with their son Brent. She headed for the hospital and Walter went to Whitby. Days later, after facing admonishment from friends and family about missing the birth, a frustrated Walter protested, ‘WE WON THE TROPHY!’

Walter’s brain injury severely affected his memory.

I interviewed him for a magazine feature, a few years afterward, and he talked freely about those consequences. Following the aneurysm he was able to recall nothing of Wayne’s professional hockey career – not the rings, not the records, not the fame. It was just all…gone.

Only, during that same time, Wayne married Janet Jones. Walter remembered the wedding. It struck as cruel irony, but also a lesson in what it really means to keep one’s head in the game.

Walter Gretzky was the son of immigrants. With Phyllis he created a remarkable family – Wayne, Kim, Brent, Glen and Keith – and made Canada a better

place.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootnekoff: Royal Dismissal

Just Posted

Noah’s Ark, a onetime fixture at the old Adventureland park in Lake Country, will become a fruit and nut concession on the Okanagan Rail Trail in 2022 after the Gaudet family picked up the former attraction for free from longtime Oyama orchardist Alan Gatzke. (Facebook photo)
Lake Country ark attraction to become rail trail concession

Gatzke Orchards floats Noah’s Ark from Adventureland to Gaudet family for fruit/nut stand in 2022

Jim Ferguson of Kalamalka Rotary presents a cheque for $2,000.00 to Seaton High School Interact Club and their teacher-liaison, Kevin Yapps. (Kalamalka Rotary Club - Contributed)
Kalamalka Rotarians back Vernon school’s fundraising efforts

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates $2K to Seaton’s Interact Club

Heaton Place residents were listening to the music stylings of Roots&Strings from the yard and their balconies on April 21, 2020. (Jon Buller)
Armstrong children brighten seniors’ day with cookies

Heaton Place residents have been cared for by the community throughout COVID-19 pandemic

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Fentanyl. (Courtesy photo)
Vernon council defeats motion to up ante against overdose crisis

Coun. Kelly Fehr’s motion urged Ottawa to declare crisis a national public health emergency

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College expected to be constructed in 2022. (Okanagan College image)
Student housing to be built on Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus

Province announces 60 beds to help ease housing shortage in community

RDuring a short downpour of rain, Sickle Point Committee member, Renee Halo Martin, gives a green ribbon to Kaleden supporter Michael Bland. (Submitted)
100 cars lineup to get green ribbons to save South Okanagan wetlands

The Kaleden committee has until June 1 to raise $1 million

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Most Read