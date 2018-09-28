11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars goes Friday night

With an overall goal of $150,000 the dance is a major fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The day has officially arrived. After months of fundraising, dance practice and anticipation, 10 couples will finally take to the dance floor Friday night at the 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. This year’s event includes a three-course dinner. After the main event, the dance floor opens up to the public and DJ Haymaker will take the stage.

Related: Dancing with the Vernon Stars returns Friday

Related: FestiKAL Fundraiser for Vernon Dancing With the Stars deemed a success

Dancing With The Vernon Stars is a major fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Each of this year’s contestants was asked to raise $5,000 for the charity prior to tonight’s event, with an overall goal of $150,000 total.

“Fundraising continues to be an integral part of the NOHS funding model. We are grateful to the residents of the North Okanagan for their generosity,” said Hospice Financial Officer Leslie Harvey. “With tremendous community support, commitment and enthusiasm, events like Dancing with the Vernon Stars continue to be successful.”

A total of ten couples are set to dance at tonight’s event. This year, Vernon’s stars include: Holly and Andy Stein, Sarah Moorhouse and Darcy Helmle, Beatrice Weir and David Scarlatescu, Lukas Erickson and Austin Ridley, Brittany Wright and Nick Jacob, Terri and Joe Deuling, Kristi Bieber and Aaron Nasipayko, Susie and Brent Helland, Fiona and Kira Hook, and Jaye Coward and Sean Allen-Ling.

The event sold out as of Monday. So, if you missed out, don’t worry. The Morning Star will have video and photo coverage for you to check out online. Just visit https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/.

Previous story
Vernon’s 27th annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk raises over $18,000

Just Posted

No open burning in RDNO areas B and C

Regional District of North Okanagan reminds residents of BX-Swan Lake, BX-Silver Star

Regional District of North Okanagan parks plan open house sees crowd

Next open house is Oct. 2 at Mutrie Dog Park

Former School District 22 trustee announces candidacy

Paula Harned is one of 13 candidates

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

Stickle Road construction confusion persists

The City of Vernon is clearing up some potential confusion over the Stickle Road extension.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices

Pastor Jeff Germo started his sermon by asking people to take out their phones, click on a Mentimeter link and punch in a code

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Fred Jackson’s design, The Bonding, is the image on this year’s T-shirt for Orange Shirt Day

Correction head OK with transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to healing lodge

Issue was front and centre again on Parliament Hill with Conservative calls to reverse the transfer

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford traded vastly different versions of their high school days

ICBC looks to sue as 400 vehicles written off from B.C. acid spills

Auto insurer looks to determine who’s at fault after acid was leaked from Teck smelter in Trail

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

B.C. First Nation won’t be able to return home for months after wildfires

Crews must clear debris, burned-out houses, ensure water is drinkable, restore health services

Most Read