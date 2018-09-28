11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars goes Friday night

With an overall goal of $150,000 the dance is a major fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The day has officially arrived. After months of fundraising, dance practice and anticipation, 10 couples will finally take to the dance floor Friday night at the 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. This year’s event includes a three-course dinner. After the main event, the dance floor opens up to the public and DJ Haymaker will take the stage.

Dancing With The Vernon Stars is a major fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Each of this year’s contestants was asked to raise $5,000 for the charity prior to tonight’s event, with an overall goal of $150,000 total.

“Fundraising continues to be an integral part of the NOHS funding model. We are grateful to the residents of the North Okanagan for their generosity,” said Hospice Financial Officer Leslie Harvey. “With tremendous community support, commitment and enthusiasm, events like Dancing with the Vernon Stars continue to be successful.”

A total of ten couples are set to dance at tonight’s event. This year, Vernon’s stars include: Holly and Andy Stein, Sarah Moorhouse and Darcy Helmle, Beatrice Weir and David Scarlatescu, Lukas Erickson and Austin Ridley, Brittany Wright and Nick Jacob, Terri and Joe Deuling, Kristi Bieber and Aaron Nasipayko, Susie and Brent Helland, Fiona and Kira Hook, and Jaye Coward and Sean Allen-Ling.

The event sold out as of Monday.