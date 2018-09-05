A toast to Tosh raises funds for VJHF

Golf social at Spallumcheen course raises $2,500 for foundation in memory of Tosh Oizumi

Agnes Sakakibara (left) and Irene Oizumi present Lisa Westermark, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director (right) with $2,500, the proceeds from a golf social held in memory of Irene’s husband, Tosh, at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (VJHF photo)

Some fun golf has resulted in more funds for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The Vernon Japanese Canadian Golf Social, held in memory of Tosh Oizumi, has donated $2,500 to the foundation in support of the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

Irene Oizumi and Agnes Sakakibara hosted the two-day event together at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, in memory of Irene’s late husband.

“The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre where Tosh was treated for two years by Dr. Humphries, Dr. Rankin and Dr. LePage, and the dedicated and caring oncology staff,” said Irene.

The generous donations come not only from the participants of the golf social but also businesses who donated towards the event’s silent auction and raffle.

“We are grateful for this special gift in memory of a true Vernon resident, Tosh Oizumi, who was born and raised in Vernon,” said VJHF executive director Lisa Westermark. “It is a fitting tribute after 28 years of hosting this annual golf tournament that Irene and Agnes dedicated this event as a memorial to Tosh.”



