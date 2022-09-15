Activities help Vernon families scrambling for childcare

As schools close Monday in honour of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, many parents have been left with few options for their children.

Most parents still have to work, since the holiday only applies to government workers and schools. But for those with young kids, the short notice has many wondering what to do with their children.

To help, the City of Vernon has added some recreational programs for Sept. 19.

A Day camp called Games Galore has been added for registration. It will run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dogwood Gym. Registration for this starts Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 a.m. online and 8 a.m. in-person at the Recreation Centre office.

There will be two free public skates offered on Sept. 19. The first will run from 9-11:15 a.m. at Kal Tire Place south and the second will run from 1-3:45 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North

All youth and fitness programs will be running as regularly scheduled.

Walking at Kal Tire Place will be available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and 40+ Shinny at Kal Tire Place will be running as scheduled.

But some programs have been cancelled or rescheduled:

• Zumbini;

• Theatre, Dance, Fun;

• 70+ Shinny, scheduled at the Priest Valley Arena.

The Recreation Centre office will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and all regularly scheduled rentals will take place and renters have been contacted if an adjustment is needed

Municipal offices are closed Monday, but all diversion and disposal facilities will remain open.

