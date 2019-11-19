Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors has endorsed a 20-year lease agreement with the Osoyoos Museum Society.

The board endorsement on Oct. 17 covers the operation of the Osoyoos Museum at 8702 Main St., Osoyoos.

The museum was previously located at 19 Park Place.

The Osoyoos Museum Society said the facility was no longer suitable and began exploring options for a new location.

The RDOS-owned building at 8702 Main St. was identified as an ideal location for the new museum facility. The RDOS, on behalf of Electoral Area A and in partnership with the Osoyoos Museum Society and Town of Osoyoos, worked on the agreement to permit the operation of a museum at the new site.

The existing lease with current tenant Home Hardware Stores Ltd., expires Dec. 31. The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The museum society will begin upgrades and renovations in January 2020 to accommodate the museum. The new facility is expected to open in the summer of 2020.

The museum lease was formalized and signed November 9 by RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich, Area A director Mark Pendergraft, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and representatives from the Osoyoos Museum Society. Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson was also in attendance.

