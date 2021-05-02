Robert Henry Agur (1856-1912) was Summerland’s reeve (mayor) from 1907 to 1910. During Agur’s term as mayor, Summerland’s Fall Fair was established. In the last year of his term, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Agur served as reeve of Summerland

Pioneer family arrived from Manitoba in 1904

Robert Henry Agur (1856-1912) was Summerland’s reeve (mayor) from 1907 to 1910.

During Agur’s term, Summerland’s Fall Fair was established. In the last year of his term, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company.

READ ALSO: Boats and trains once provided transportation in Okanagan Valley

READ ALSO: Summerland damaged during flood of 1908

These utilities were purchased through bylaws. At that time, the community, not municipal council, had the right to approve bylaws.

Agur moved to Summerland from Manitoba in 1904. Prior to moving to the community, he had been the Massey-Ferguson representative in Winnipeg.

He bought orchard land and in 1906 built Balcomo, a ranch house, in Prairie Valley. In addition to his role as mayor he was president of the Board of Trade in 1908.

The family is still active in Summerland and the South Okanagan. Agur Street in Summerland is named after R.H. Agur.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Goslings demand media attention by playing in newpaper parking lot

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

The propeller of a motorized boat encrusted with invasive mussels. Zebra and Quagga mussels can thrive in tiny crevices and even inside outboard motors, meaning very thorough cleaning is required to prevent their spread. (Contributed)
B.C. content with invasive mussels prevention measures

Environment minister responds to Okanagan Basin Water Board letter of concern

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

A family of Canada geese went for a trip to the Morning Star parking lot Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Goslings demand media attention by playing in newpaper parking lot

Saturday reporter’s shift interrupted by large fluffy presence

Chef Aman Dosanj of Paisley Notebook and Edible Adventures Indian spices. (Lia Crowe photo)
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Aman Dosanj said that supporting the country during this time of crisis is about keeping herself accountable

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Robert Henry Agur (1856-1912) was Summerland’s reeve (mayor) from 1907 to 1910. During Agur’s term as mayor, Summerland’s Fall Fair was established. In the last year of his term, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Agur served as reeve of Summerland

Pioneer family arrived from Manitoba in 1904

Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)
BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan

The mountain race will be joined by a gravel course race

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Okanagan real estate boom keeps escalating

Predictions of the current boom extending through the 2020 decade

Most Read