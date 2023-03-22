Alzheimer Society of B.C. hosts webinar for North Okanagan residents

The 60-minute web presentation is slated for Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

When people think about dementia, they usually think about its impact on a person’s memory, ability to communicate or unusual behaviour they may show.

There are other symptoms though – including changes to movement or hearing.

In an upcoming Alzheimer Society of B.C. webinar, North Okanagan residents can get useful information on how sensory changes affect a person’s ability to interact with the surrounding environment and perform routine tasks.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

People may experience changes with their gait (walking pattern) or have trouble differentiating conversation from background sounds like wind or traffic, or see objects or people that are not actually present.

During the webinar, participants will have a unique opportunity to hear first-hand from Granville Johnson and Myrna Norman, sharing their insights on managing sensory changes as people living with dementia. They’ll talk about how they live a positive life while coping with the changes.

“Taking the time to observe someone’s abilities can help us better understand the support they need,” says Lori Kelly, provincial coordinator, program operations at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “If you notice someone having difficulty maintaining their balance due to changes in gait, for example, one interim solution could be hiking poles, which might be more acceptable than a cane or walker.”

Regular check-ups and thinking creatively about using aids and equipment can ease some sensory challenges.

To register for the webinar, please visit alzbc.org/sensory-changes.

