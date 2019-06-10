Winner in the adult category of the pumpkin contest will take home $500. (photo submitted)

Armstrong encourages pumpkin preparation

It’s time to start growing your pumpkins for the Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest

It may not be pumpkin time quite yet, but it is time to start thinking about growing your ‘great pumpkin’ if you are planning to enter the 19th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest in October!

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, the Great Pumpkin Weigh In contest will be held Oct. 12.

Weigh-in will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year we are pleased to announce a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,” said Executive Director with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, Patti Noonan. “This years weigh-in has been sponsored by Valley First who encourages everyone to grow with them!’

Winner in the adult category will take home $500 and winner in the children’s category will take home $50.

Children can stop by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and pick up a free giant pumpkin seed while supplies last.

Entry forms are available at the chamber office or by calling 250-546-8155.

The Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and families and spans 10 days.

For more information, go to www.aschamber.com.

