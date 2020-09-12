Armstrong firefighters applaud local girls’ response to kitchen blaze

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department applauded the quick action of two local girls whose 911 call helped contain a small fire in their home.

After swiftly responding to the kitchen fire, the fire department took to social media on Friday to thank the girls who handled the situation with poise.

“Huge shout out to Alexis and Brooklyn. They had a small fire on their stove while cooking at home and called 911 immediately. This allowed firefighters to arrive fast and help to deal with the small fire.”

The call serves as a reminder that when dinner goes up in flames, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Calling 911 is never a burden, it’s our job to serve the community in their time of need.”

Brendan Shykora

fire