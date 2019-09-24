A young Mildred Ronson stands with her first class of nine boys in Saskatchewan in 1941. The boys are holding a quilt they helped make for the men overseas in World War II. (Courtesy Mildred Inglis)

Armstrong high school to hold tribute for Mildred Inglis

Mildred Inglis was a teacher, environmentalist and community pillar for more than four decades

During a week in which young activists are raising their voices for action on climate change, a quiet memorial for one of Armstrong’s early environmentalists will be held on Friday at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong.

Mildred Inglis – born Mildred Gladys Ronson in 1922 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan – moved to Armstrong in 1955 to teach. She would stand as a positive influence on the community for more than four decades, and though Inglis passed away in 2013, her influence lives on.

Inglis was instrumental in starting the Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust, and in turn the charitable organization has provided bursaries to PVSS graduates over the years.

For 10 years Inglis taught at what was then the Armstrong Jr. Sr. High School, where she met and married fellow teacher Stephen Inglis in 1956.

Inglis had a passion for the natural world and she quickly left her green imprint on the community. She encouraged her students to recycle at a time when recycling was a rare practice. Her class teamed up with Vernon, applying for a grant to have recycling containers built at the local landfill.

Inglis’s family will be in attendance at the ceremony, as well as Environmental Trust director Dave Derbowka. Fellow Trust member Marge Andres will speak in tribute to Inglis, her friend of many years. Chelsea Prince, the school’s new principal, will also be there to offer a few words.

The Trust is donating a tree and a plaque in Inglis’s name, in honour of the work she did as a builder of the group.

The gathering will take place at PVSS on Friday, Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Canada Post to unveil Leonard Cohen commemorative stamp

READ MORE: ‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Okanagan cyclist was killed by truck

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Soapbox derby rolls through downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Offer to CUPE workers on par, better than average: District of Coldstream

96% of CUPE municipal workers vote ‘yes’ for strike action

Armstrong high school to hold tribute for Mildred Inglis

Mildred Inglis was a teacher, environmentalist and community pillar for more than four decades

Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

Derina Harvey Band kicks off the Spotlight OnSTAGE concert series with shows Oct. 4 and 5

Vernon Minor Football salutes family, fun

Annual Football Family Fun Day goes Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

LETTERS: Vernon reader says council should look to Alberta town for homeless solutions

I recently returned from a visit to Medicine Hat and normally we… Continue reading

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

Initiative held to promote awareness and raise election discussion

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Most Read