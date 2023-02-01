Armstrong's Mike Babott of Rhythm Productions is introducing an amazing story project that could be worth $500 to one lucky resident with an amazing story. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong videographer ready to put local stories in the spotlight

Mike Babott of Rhythm Productions launches contest with prize money available

Mike Babott wants to hear about amazing stories in his city.

The Armstrong businessman, owner-operator of Rhythm Productions since 2018, has gotten to know many local people, businesses and organizations through his company.

Now, he’d like to say thanks with an amazing story promotion and production.

“I am looking for a story that is inspirational or one that speaks to the character of Armstrong, or one that is just a really good story,” said Babott, announcing the contest on his Facebook page (Michael Babs).

“It can be about a person, family, business, organization, event, or anything that has made a massive impact on our city, province or the world.”

The only stipulation is that the story needs to reside within Armstrong’s city limits.

To enter, all you need to do is submit a few details on a form and Babott will reach out.

Entry submission deadline is 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Babott will review all submissions and the top three will receive a $100 honorarium to be a part of a discovery interview that week.

The three stories will be evaluated and the story that is chosen for production will receive an additional $400 honorarium once production begins.

If you don’t have a story, you can still help Babott by sharing the link/post with anyone in Armstrong that you think may be a good candidate for this project.

Babott hopes for a positive response to his request. Should he get it, he said, he would considering doing another contest open to the surrounding areas, including Vernon.

community profileNorth Okanagan Regional District

