Arnstrong girl guides join with Dancers

Carmen Griswold, her sister Azaria, Jessica Cole and Elaine Lloyd of Kelowna execute a “Ladies Chain Across” at the recent Dancing in Wonderland event sponsored at the Halina Centre by Star Country Squares during Vernon Winter Carnival. Children and adults alike enjoyed a spirited evening of square dancing along with more than 40 members of the club. Jopo and club members Bill Ellis and Bob Byrne stand ready to receive the dancers when they cross the square. (George Campbell photo)

The Girl Guides in Armstrong are very excited about learning to square dance according to their guide leader Barb Schmidt.

She has arranged to have the instructor from Vernon Star Country Squares, Allan Peterson of Salmon Arm, teach the basics of square dancing to about 40 girls in the guiding movement.

“I believe that this is the first time we’ve done this,” said Darlene Poetker, dancer coordinator for the Vernon Square Dance Club. “We’ll be excited to see where this leads. Who knows, in the spring we might invite the Boy Scouts to join the Girl Guides for a combined dance lesson. They might even want to form their own Teen Club as in other cities and dance in competitions. I get excited just thinking about it.”

Poetker said square dancing is becoming more popular with youth, as it’s a fun, energetic, social activity that is considered safe. Alcohol and drugs are not permitted.

“Square dancing requires a clear head and fresh breath, which means no smoking, either. Parents are usually relieved to find a social activity for their children that is good clean fun,” Poetker said.

