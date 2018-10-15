Carmen Griswold, her sister Azaria, Jessica Cole and Elaine Lloyd of Kelowna execute a “Ladies Chain Across” at the recent Dancing in Wonderland event sponsored at the Halina Centre by Star Country Squares during Vernon Winter Carnival. Children and adults alike enjoyed a spirited evening of square dancing along with more than 40 members of the club. Jopo and club members Bill Ellis and Bob Byrne stand ready to receive the dancers when they cross the square. (George Campbell photo)

Arnstrong girl guides join with Dancers

Vernon Star Country Squares instructor to teach girl guides square dancing

The Girl Guides in Armstrong are very excited about learning to square dance according to their guide leader Barb Schmidt.

She has arranged to have the instructor from Vernon Star Country Squares, Allan Peterson of Salmon Arm, teach the basics of square dancing to about 40 girls in the guiding movement.

“I believe that this is the first time we’ve done this,” said Darlene Poetker, dancer coordinator for the Vernon Square Dance Club. “We’ll be excited to see where this leads. Who knows, in the spring we might invite the Boy Scouts to join the Girl Guides for a combined dance lesson. They might even want to form their own Teen Club as in other cities and dance in competitions. I get excited just thinking about it.”

Related: Smiles on the dance floor

Related: Square dancing fun for all ages

Poetker said square dancing is becoming more popular with youth, as it’s a fun, energetic, social activity that is considered safe. Alcohol and drugs are not permitted.

“Square dancing requires a clear head and fresh breath, which means no smoking, either. Parents are usually relieved to find a social activity for their children that is good clean fun,” Poetker said.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Lions and Armstrong Legion Holiday Food Drive

Just Posted

Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Vernon serial arsonist to face sentencing in new year

William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January

Vernon Red Lion cadet moves on after seven years in program

Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons

Sunny skies for the week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting clear skies for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Trump: Saudi king ‘firmly denies’ any role in Khashoggi mystery

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is travelling to the Middle East to learn more about the fate of the Saudi national

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Allen died in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Arnstrong girl guides join with Dancers

Vernon Star Country Squares instructor to teach girl guides square dancing

South Okanagan man alleged to have exposed genitals to children

Penticton RCMP said incident occurred at the Kiwanis Park

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers post sweep

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Vernon Vixens go 1-3 in Diva Cup

Revelstoke women’s hockey tournament

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Most Read