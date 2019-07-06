Artisans wanted for annual Enderby Festival

The Enderby and District Arts Council is once again calling out to artisans and crafters who wish to participate in the 10th annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market.

The event is set to take place Saturday, July 27 in Enderby.

“We urge local artisans not to miss out on this opportunity,” said Neil Fidler, Arts Festival Coordinator. “Spaces are filling up faster than before but if you have original handcrafted items for sale, there is still time to get in on the action.”

It’s a free family street festival held every July in downtown Enderby. An outdoor artisan market and entertainment stage are key elements that bring together artists, artisans, musicians and performers.

In the centre of everything between the Food Court and the Market, is the Grant Russell Stage with all day music and activities. The event will also feature the traditional First Nations opening ceremony courtesy of Splatsin Band member Gloria Morgan, followed by the musical talents of Putula Pluckers, Nice Verdes and Smack Dab. The Family Fun Zone in Belvidere Park will be featuring the popular Bubble Wonders Show and a special performance by Puppet Palace.

To register as a vendor: email artsfestival@enderbyartscouncil.ca or phone 250-838-0577.

