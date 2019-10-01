Fred Reid and his wife Monika’s house on Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Fred Reid)

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

The 2017 wildfire season was one that many British Columbians won’t soon forget. More than 1.2 million hectares were set aflame, more than $649 million in fire suppression was expended and more than 65,000 people were evacuated over the course of the record-breaking summer.

Two B.C. residents whose homes – and lives – were endangered by fires are now sharing their experiences in a new book, Captured by Fire: Surviving British Columbia’s New Wildfire Reality.

Bestselling author Chris Czajkowski and debut author Fred Reid are coming to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a book signing. The event includes a talk given by the authors centred on experiences described in the book accompanied by a slide show of infernal images taken by Reid, and by helicopter pilots overhead.

“We’ve planned the slide show much the same way as we’ve planned the book,” said Czajkowski. “I had the first dramatic adventure right on July 17th because I was in Williams Lake when it all blew up.” Nearly 40,000 people were evacuated in Czajkowski around that day.

The scenes of the book take place around the towns of 100 Mile House, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Princeton and Williams Lake, where nearly ten thousand people were told to evacuate immediately, some of them unable to return to their homes for months.

READ MORE: Vernon author’s new historical novel an exploration of the Caetani family

But not everyone left when the evacuation order came. Living in remote areas and knowing their homes would be low priority to officials when firefighting resources were allocated, Czajkowski and Reid stayed behind to protect their properties, animals, and livelihoods.

Reid – a farmer in the Frasey Valley for more than 30 years – stayed despite having flames practically on his doorstep. Czajkowski recounts August 3 of 2017 as one frightening day in particular.

“The fire actually raged all around him on the steep hills on both sides,” she says, having been glued to Reid’s Facebook updates that day as he shared what was going on around him.

“August 3rd was extremely nerve-racking, and people who come to the slide shows will see those awful pictures. I could see it was a really horrifying event on the online maps … and so it was such a relief to see on August 4 that he’d posted and they’d survived it.”

Czajkowski is an established writer who’s published 11 other books about wilderness life. Working with first-time author Fred Reid, she had the task of working together the two manuscripts, alternating chapter-by-chapter between their dramatic fist-person accounts.

“I’ve known Fred for a long time, I wouldn’t have done it with a stranger. I knew the situation, I knew his place, and it was me who asked him to help give his story to this book.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Museum and Archives, located at 3009 32nd Avenue. Admission is $5 at the door.

Czajkowski and Reid will also be stopping in Salmon Arm on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Library. They’ll be in West Kelowna at the Westbank Library on Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Armstrong welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Pumpkin season starts at Vernon’s Davison Orchards
Next story
Planet Bee Honey Farm to host a sweet exploration for blind children

Just Posted

Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars featured eight teams and a sold-out audience

Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

B.C. authors capture the fear and drama of the 2017 wildfire season in new book

Chris Czajkowski and Fred Reid will hold an event for their book Oct. 9 at the Greater Vernon Musem

2 ‘transient’ men arrested after alleged assault on Kin Beach: Vernon RCMP

The men have since been released on condition to appear in court

Lane closures in effect in Vernon

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Most Read