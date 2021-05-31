B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door

Residents asked to support monthly donor program, but warned canvassers do not take cash

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are recognizable by their teal vests and ID badges. (Foundation file photo)

Residents approached by canvassers are reminded to beware of scams seeking cash.

The BC Cancer Foundation canvassers have begun going door-to-door to introduce the monthly donor program beginning May 31. Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door. Those who sign up will be sent a confirmation email immediately before any transactions take place.

The canvassers will be recognizable in their teal vests and wearing ID badges. They will be equipped with masks, and will maintain at least six feet of distance when interacting with residents at their door.

“Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C.,” Foundation communications specialist Alison Henwood said.

“Every dollar we raise stays at BC Cancer to advance research and enhance care for the people of B.C. We believe that together, BC CAN break down cancer and make a difference in the lives of all British Columbians.”

If you have questions about the door-to-door program, monthly giving, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

READ MORE: Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

READ MORE: Groundbreaking clinical trial saves B.C. woman’s life

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Cancer FoundationScams

Previous story
Sweatin’ for Science group collectively travels the distance of one lap around the perimeter of BC and Yukon

Just Posted

A Boil Water Notice has been requested by Interior Health to be posted for the Eastside Utilities, a private water utility in Carr’s Landing that serves 160 customers, effective retroactive to Saturday, May 29, due to changes in water quality. (File photo)
Boil water notice requested for Lake Country utility

Interior Health requests Eastside Utilities in Carr’s Landing post notice due to change in water quality

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers are recognizable by their teal vests and ID badges. (Foundation file photo)
B.C. Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door

Residents asked to support monthly donor program, but warned canvassers do not take cash

(Stock Photo)
Police probe Coldstream assault that left man seriously injured

Vernon RCMP turn to public for tips on Kalamalka Road incident

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was on hand Monday morning, May 31, to observe the lowering of the flags at town hall. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton honours residential school children discovered in mass grave

Mayor Spencer Coyne expresses deep grief over crimes against Indigenous families

Const. Dan Carson (left) and Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey (right) pose with Cops for Kids director Shawna Lundin of Argus Properties Ltd. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties on ‘house arrest’ for virtual Cops for Kids fundraiser

Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraising event is going virtual this year

Steven Gallagher. RCMP.
Man wanted in connection with Osoyoos pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 29, is wanted for arson and break and enter

This house in Osoyoos caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (Roy Wilmin photo Facebook)
Seven displaced from Osoyoos house fire

Smoke could be seen from Highway 97 and across the lake

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Most Read