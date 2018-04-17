B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Enderby Entertainment’s An Ordinary Man released on digital today
SkipTheDishes is Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest growing food delivery company
Fields in Vernon closed Monday now open; city staff to monitor fields daily
City of Vernon hosts open house tonight from 5-7 at Vernon Rec Centre
BC Lions urge VSS students to be More than a Bystander
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment on ice
BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton
The evacuation alert remains in place for 148 properties in the rural Oliver area
Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man
David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert
Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000
Embrace Society brings double-decker bus load of rescue dogs to PetSmart Kelowna for adoption event
Find out why people in your community love Vernon
The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA
BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton
Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women