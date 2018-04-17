BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson explains what it means, and doesn’t mean, when a person gives sexual consent, during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

Violence against women isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s also a men’s issue. That’s why members of the BC Lions are urging people to break the silence through their Be More Than A Bystander program.

BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back, Matt Bucknor visited Vernon Secondary School to talk about the program with students Tuesday morning.

WATCH:

Bc Lions defensive back, Matt Bucknor takes question from his young audience during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Vernon Secondary School student and grade executive member, Maddy Smith was all smiles when she met BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back, Matt Bucknor, before introducing the pair at an assembly held at the school Tuesday morning. Bucknor and Johnson are currently touring the province promoting the Lions’ Be More Than a Bystander program, which promotes ending the silence on violence against women. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

