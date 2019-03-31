Barclay once owned Trout Creek Ranch in Summerland

George Barclay owned the Trout Creek Ranch that encompassed most of present day Summerland.

The Barclay Trail provided access to the Barclay wharf on Okanagan Lake and access to the Barclay peach orchard. The trail eventually became Peach Orchard Road.

On Oct. 7, 1907, the District of Summerland purchased the peach orchard land from the Summerland Development Company, and became the Peach Orchard Campground.

This was the community’s first large expenditure.

