Barn-building fundraiser helps Vernon animals

Efforts are building to support animals who have been abused, abandoned or neglected.
The Forever Home Sanctuary takes in these creatures, from little chicks, to goats, sheep and even horses, near Vernon.
While the animals currently have free roam of the farm, a barn is needed to provide shelter for them.
To help the sanctuary do so, local businesses have donated goods, services and gift certificates towards a fundraiser currently underway.
There are four bundles to choose from, packed with pampering products, tech gadgets, grocery gift cards, jewelry, massages, car detailing and more. Tickets are $20 each, or three for $50, and the supporter picks which bundle they want their name entered in. Donations can be made via etransfer to fhsanctuary@gmail.com or via PayPal at foreverhomesanctuary.net. The fundraiser is underway until Aug. 28.
“Help us raise funds to build our barn and create safe shelters where our animals can feel protected at all times,” said sanctuary founder Angie Loakimidou, who cares for the animals with her partner Ron. “With your help and support, we will be able to welcome more animals to our family and provide a loving and forever home.”
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Animal SheltersfundraiserVernon