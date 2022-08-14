Barn-building fundraiser helps Vernon animals

Angie Loakimidou introduces Bruschetta the sheep to one of the Forever Home Sanctuary chickens. (Contributed) Bundle 1 includes a Vixen Boudoir Studio gift card, Earth n Wild lavender set, PartyLite set, Sweet Hoopla nuts, Chick to Chik pedicure, Family First Optometry sunglasses and Butcher Boys gift card. (Forever Home Sanctuary photo) Bundle 2 includes a Natures Fare care pack, PartyLite set, Crave Massage, Bohemian Elements goodies, Armstrong Regional Co-op gift card, Butcher Boys gift card and Grama’s Goodies cake. (Forever Home Sanctuary photo) Bundle 3 includes a Teassential kit, Bean to Cup coffee, Expressions of Time gift card and goods, Bohemian Elements earrings and ring, Cento Wear gift card, Super B auto dealing package, Flesh body piercing and cupcakes. (Contributed) Bundle 4 includes a pamper me package from Total Restoration, self care pack from Xhale Esthetics, T-Bones gift card, sauces and seasonings, Bohemian Elements laptop bag, Google Nest and Otter Box and Super B bronxe auto detailing pack. (Forever Home Sanctuary photo)

Efforts are building to support animals who have been abused, abandoned or neglected.

The Forever Home Sanctuary takes in these creatures, from little chicks, to goats, sheep and even horses, near Vernon.

While the animals currently have free roam of the farm, a barn is needed to provide shelter for them.

To help the sanctuary do so, local businesses have donated goods, services and gift certificates towards a fundraiser currently underway.

There are four bundles to choose from, packed with pampering products, tech gadgets, grocery gift cards, jewelry, massages, car detailing and more. Tickets are $20 each, or three for $50, and the supporter picks which bundle they want their name entered in. Donations can be made via etransfer to fhsanctuary@gmail.com or via PayPal at foreverhomesanctuary.net. The fundraiser is underway until Aug. 28.

“Help us raise funds to build our barn and create safe shelters where our animals can feel protected at all times,” said sanctuary founder Angie Loakimidou, who cares for the animals with her partner Ron. “With your help and support, we will be able to welcome more animals to our family and provide a loving and forever home.”

READ MORE: Okanagan fundraiser helps build animal sanctuary

READ MORE: Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Animal SheltersfundraiserVernon