BC Cancer Foundation canvassing Vernon

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers have started going door-to-door in Vernon to introduce residents to their monthly donor program.
According to Melissa Rottare, communications coordinator for the foundation, the program supports life-saving cancer research and enhancements to patient care at BC Cancer.
For security and safety purposes, Rottare said, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests, and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door.
“Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately,” she said.
Rottare said the door-to-door program will most likely continue for the next few weeks.
If you have questions about the door-to-door program, monthly giving program or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873, or visit bccancerfoundation.com.
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
