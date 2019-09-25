(BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery)

BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Aiden Borne was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in the span of three years

Kelowna local, Aiden Borne, was diagnosed with Burkett lymphoma at 16-years-old.

Borne received his first cancer diagnosis at BC Children’s Hospital, after being treated for tonsillitis and mono at Kelowna General Hospital. Two years later, Borne was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma large T cell cancer when he discovered a lump on his side. Both cancer diagnosis were not related.

Aiden’s mother, Robyn Janice, was incredibly pleased with the care Aiden received during his two battles with cancer.

“The fact that we live in B.C. and have such specialized care, incredible knowledge and research is amazing,” she said. “The research is so important for the kids who are fighting and the kids who will be fighting in the future.”

READ MORE: Summerland resident wins in BC Children’s Hospital lottery

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the only hospital in B.C. devoted to children’s care.

“Through the funds raised through Dream Lottery ticket sales, we can help advance research that will transform health care for kids across the province,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“The revenue that Dream Lottery generates supports researchers who work tirelessly to discover new treatments and cures that will raise the level of care for the more than 93,000 kids who receive care at the hospital each year.”

Dream Lottery tickets are on sale now until midnight, Friday, October 11, 2019, and there are 3,161 prizes worth over $3.7 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars, including a beautiful home at the Predator Ridge golf resort in Vernon, B.C.

Visit BC Dream Lottery for more information.

ALSO READ: BC Children’s Hospital was a life-saver for Vancouver Island family

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Kingfisher centre to hold ‘salmonars’ at conference for teachers and post-secondary students

Just Posted

Searching for missing woman near Hydraulic Lake

Search and rescue teams were called out Tuesday evening and remain on scene

Kingfisher centre to hold ‘salmonars’ at conference for teachers and post-secondary students

The Salmon Forever Conference on Oct. 25 will touch subjects of climate change, salmon conservation

Water main break leaves Vernon neighbourhood dry

Water will be shutoff to specific streets while repairs are underway

North Okanagan emergency services on display

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP host second annual event Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park

Okanagan restaurants to raise funds for Amanda Todd Legacy

WINGS to spotlight mental health and stigma with October campaign

BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Aiden Borne was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in the span of three years

Summerland to ask residents about aging

Survey will be used to identify community priorities

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Most Read