Bench plaque recognizes former Summerland firefighter

Members of the Summerland Fire Department assisted in setting up a bench with a plaque in memory of Richard Estabrooks.
Estabrooks, a former firefighter, died in early October at the age of 58.
Members of the fire department set up a plaque in his honour. The plaque reads, “In memory of Richie Estabrooks. You will be missed. — Your Summerland Fire Department Family.”
The bench is in the Trout Creek area, at a walking path.
The volunteers who assisted include John Waycott, Jim McKelvey, Larry Vogel, Dave McCauley, Duarte Borba, Bill Boerboom, Lloyd Miskiman, Rick Leardo, Bruce Hallquist and Dave Chuback.
