Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Bands, businesses and individuals gave greatly to cause

Chelaine McInroy’s new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)

Chelaine McInroy’s new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan stepped up in a big way to help a local girl get back in the game.

Several fundraisers took place this year for Chelaine McInroy, a 28-year-old Armstrong woman who lost part of her leg due to amputation in 2016 and then had to undergo further amputation above her knee in March 2022.

That meant a new prosthetic was needed, plus renovations to her home to make it more accessible.

That’s when the community came together in a big way to support McInroy with a goal of raising close to $100,000.

Three fundraisers were held: Life, Limb & Lyrics concert night at Hassen Arena, Burger & Beer night at the Longhorn Pub and Royal LePage Real Estate’s Social Golf Night, along with many donations from individuals, companies and service clubs.

“Chelaine has now received a new microprocessor above knee prosthetic that will allow her to return to her active lifestyle of sports and horses,” said her mom Laura. “This could not have been done without the support of Armstrong community and businesses in Vernon and Revelstoke, as well. Our hearts are so full of gratitude and pride for our community.”

“Shoutout to the bands that donated their time: 3 Scoth In, Tanner Dawson, Dirt Road Kings, Justin Labrash, Kariss Hoffart and Steve Smith for performing, as well as the mastermind behind all the music. More shoutouts to the Armstrong Legion, Armstrong Lions, People in Motion, Hytec Kohler and Revelstoke Flooring for their very generous donations. There was so many more incredible donations and volunteer efforts, too many to list. Please know that we are extremely grateful for each and every donation and volunteer that helped us reach our goal.”

READ MORE: Community rallies around Armstrong woman following second amputation

READ MORE: Tear-jerking play in Lake Country for B.C. volleyball championships

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon homes light up for Christmas

Just Posted

A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)
Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Chelaine McInroy's new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Dayton Koldyk (17) tries to split Vernon Vipers defenders Kalin Frick (12) and Jack Johnson (14) during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers seventh at home tourney

VJH Emergency department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP