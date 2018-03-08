The North Okanagan Cycling Society has a big year planned for 2018. (Robb Thompson photo)

Big year ahead for cycling society

North Okanagan Cycling Society gears up for 2018

Mountain biking in Greater Vernon is gaining serious momentum and the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) has plans to make 2018 the best year yet.

Last week at the society’s AGM, president Daniel Poulin opened the meeting up with some strong statistics from 2017 including a membership of more than 700, approximately $100,000 in successful grant applications and 2,500 volunteer hours.

“Last year, 2017, was a big project year for us, with some projects coming to fruition like the expanded Trail Ninjas Program, as well as some projects building toward completion in 2018,” said Poulin. “It is exciting to see the programs, amenities, and trails grow at such a rapid rate, and we are looking forward to seeing what we can get done next year.”

In 2018, NOCS is welcoming a plethora of new projects, one of which is the completion of the Bike Skills Park located at Becker Park. The new park featuring pump tracks, features and trails for all abilities will act as a staging area for youth skills program, Sprockids, which is run by Olympia Cycle and Ski, as well as Trail Ninjas, a riding and trail building program for teens.

“We (NOCS) are thrilled to see the bike skills park go from concept to reality,” said Nick Macdonald, NOCS director. “It has been a pleasure to work with the City of Vernon to achieve our goal of providing this valuable amenity to our community.”

Other 2018 projects for the society include the installation of new signage throughout Kalamalka Lake and Ellison Provincial Parks thanks to a $16,000 grant from Tourism Vernon, a regional high school mountain biking circuit, new trails at Kalamalka Lake, Ellison and Silver Star Provincial Parks and plenty of trail maintenance.

On May 3-6, NOCS will also be hosting the second annual Vernon Bike Fest.

“This is a fun way to start the season and embrace our local mountain biking culture,” said Dudley Coulter, community relations director with NOCS. “There will be a film festival, demo day, group ride, an 80s themed bike party and more.”

For more information on NOCS and how to get involved as a member, volunteer, or sponsor, visit their website at http://www.okcycling.com/.

Previous story
Seedy Saturday set

Just Posted

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Vernon ski hill has cumulative base of more than 630 cms of snow

Vipers advance to round two

Niko Karamanis scores only goal in OT as Vernon edges Salmon Arm 1-0 in Game 4

Dew seeks TSN-Advil votes

Silver Star freestyler finalist for $25,000

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Number of women in tech growing in the Okanagan

Find your passion at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair March 12

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Home for KGH out of town families gaining steam

JoAnna’s House, for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies

“We are a public body and we are here to serve, but we are not punching bags.”

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Two of the four defending champions eliminated on opening day of tournament at Langley Events Centre

Most Read

  • Lumby chamber launches project survey

    Project aims to identify community projects that will help stimulate the local economy

  • Seedy Saturday set

    Sustainable Environment Network Society hosts popular seed swapping day and more

  • Big year ahead for cycling society

    North Okanagan Cycling Society gears up for 2018