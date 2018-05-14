Bird wants to know what’s making news

This fledgeling robin decided to join them at the table to see what all the fuss is about

Many people enjoy reading Vernon’s Morning Star newspaper while having their morning coffee, but Vic Rubiletz of Tronson Road says it’s for the birds. Literally.

While he and photographer Carol Rose, were enjoying their coffee and Sunday’s Morning Star, this fledgeling robin decided to join them at the table to see what all the fuss is about. After a few minutes of “reading,” the fledgeling flew away.

What a way to start a day: Great paper, great coffee, great company,

Thanks for joining us, Mr. Robin.