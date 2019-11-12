The Upper Room Mission has kicked off its Blessings in a Backpack campaign. (Submitted Photo)

Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Vernon

Upper Room Mission campaign on until Dec. 13

This Christmas, help make a difference in someone’s life through the Upper Room Mission’s Blessings in a Backpack campaign.

From now until Dec. 13, the Upper Room Mission will be collecting backpacks for both adults and children.

“This campaign means so much as these backpacks are the only gift some of our community members will receive this Christmas,” said URM General Manager Naomi Rouck. “Sometimes it is the little blessings in life that can make the biggest difference.

Backpack items can include:

– Warm gloves, scarf and/or toque

– New socks and underwear

– Heavy sweatshirt or warm jacket

– Toiletry items (travel size is best)

– Small flashlight

“We ask that each backpack be labelled for a male or female.”

Backpacks can be dropped off at the Upper Room Mission, (3403 27th Ave.) Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“The backpacks will be delivered to our less fortunate community members on Dec. 23.”

