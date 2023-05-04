Bloom Tulip Festival opens up in Spallumcheen

More than half a million rainbow-coloured tips ready for festival May 4-27

The second annual Bloom Tulip Festival opens up Thursday, May 4, in Spallumcheen. (Morning Star - file photo)

May the fourth be with the flowers.

The second annual Bloom Tulip Festival opens today, Thursday, May 4, in Spallumcheen.

Visitors to the popular event can now enjoy the breathtaking scenery of more than half a million rainbow-coloured tulips as they begin to bloom now through to May 27.

“With warmer spring temperatures here and a beautiful week of weather ahead, the conditions are ideal and our tulips are starting to bloom, “said Alexis Szark, founder of Bloom Flower Festivals. “We’re excited to welcome our visitors to stroll through our beautiful fields, take photos, pick flowers, and enjoy the sights and sounds of our magical spring festival.”

This year’s event will be bigger and better than last year with double the number of tulips and many more special activities planned.

Highlights include a U-pick field, flower stand, live music, local food trucks and special events including Paint Nights in the Tulips (May 5 and 12), Yoga in the Tulips (May 10 and 17), Locals Nights every Thursday, and horse-drawn carriage rides from field to the parking lot on the weekends.

In addition, Bloom has partnered with Farmstrong Cidery and Wild Oak Café for package deals that include admission to Bloom, u-pick flowers and food and drink.

With limited capacity, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online at bloomflowerfestivals.com, and as only a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate, lcoated at 5050 Knob Hill Rd., Spallumcheen. Advance online adult admission price is $18 ($25 at gate); seniors and youth are $15 ($20 at gate); children are $12 ($15 at gate). Children are free on Fridays. Multi-day and special event passes are also available online.

WHEN: May 4-27th, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.;

Sundays and Mondays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.;

Tuesdays and Wednesdays closed;

Magic Hour Thursdays-Mondays 5:30 – 8 a.m.; $40 ($50 at the gate)

READ MORE: North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

READ MORE: Spallumcheen sunflower festival blooms

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileEventsNorth Okanagan Regional District