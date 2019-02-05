Broomball tournament kicks off in Vernon

The Winter Carnival event is held at the Green Hotel complex parking lot.

Brooms meet concrete as the Star Sweepers and City of Vernon Pirates met in Game 1 Tuesday, Feb. 5. (Jennifer Smith/ Morning Star)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball tournament kicked off Tuesday.

After a hiatus of seven years, the popular lunchtime event is back for the 59th annual Carnival with a new sponsor and new location. Once played in the downtown core, the sport is moving to Vernon’s north end.

“Broomball is back and will be hosted by the Village Green Hotel Complex — the parking lot at the hotel is the perfect place to have the tournament,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

The Star Sweepers took on the City of Vernon Pirates.

The final score was 8-1 for the Pirates. Sam Knox scored the Star Sweepers’ lone goal. The finals are set to take place Thursday.

