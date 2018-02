Award-winning bubble artist Geoff Akins demonstrates his craft. Akins brings his free Bubble Wonders: Anything is Possible show to Lumby’s White Valley Community Centre Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be more family day fun at the centre and Pat Duke Arena Monday. (Photo submitted)

Bubble artist Geoff Akins brings his free bubble show to the White Valley Community Centre Feb. 11

Bubbles: some are big, some are small. And, when they’re blown by Geoff Akins, some are a work of art.

Akins, an award-winning bubble artist, brings his free Bubble Wonders: Anything is Possible show to Lumby’s White Valley Community Centre Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.

There will be more family day fun at the centre and Pat Duke Arena Monday

