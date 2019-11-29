Resi Nagler kicks off the Light a Bulb campaign by lighting two strings with her $1,000 donation, accepted by Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kate McBrearty. (VJHF photo)

Campaign close to Vernon woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

When it comes to giving, Resi Nagler is no stranger. The Vernon resident supports many fundraisers and events throughout the year, but the Light a Bulb campaign is one very dear to her heart.

Nagler, a long- time volunteer ambassador for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, has given to the annual campaign for 22 years now, and this year is no different. At the recent launch of the Light a Bulb campaign, Nagler presented the Foundation with a cheque for $1,000. These funds will go directly to the purchase of urgently needed equipment at the hospital.

“After my husband Herbert died, I wanted to keep myself busy and give back to the community at the same time. I came to the VJH Foundation almost 20 years ago as a volunteer, and have been here ever since. It’s my second home.”

READ MORE: Campaign lights up support for Vernon health care

“Resi is a weekly fixture in our office. Everyone loves her,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director. “Resi brings so much delightful energy and warmth. We are grateful for her unwavering support, her tremendous generosity to the Foundation and our team, and the Light a Bulb campaign.”

To help the Foundation reach this year’s $275,000 goal, you can make a secure donation online at www.vjhfoundation.org, mail it to VJH Foundation, 2101 32nd St., Vernon B.C. V1T 5L2 or phone it in at 250-558-1362. Each $35 tax deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights, while $500 will light an entire string.

READ MORE: Fulton students freeze to fill bus with food

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fulton students freeze to fill bus with food
Next story
Cherry pickings from Cherryville, and beyond

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Most Read