The Upper Room Mission’s Blessings in a Backpack campaign has been extended to Dec. 21. (Submitted Photo)

Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

Upper Room Mission has extended its Blessings in a Backpack campaign to Dec. 20

Residents in the Vernon area wanting to help the homeless through winter now have an extra week to do so.

Upper Room Mission has been running its Blessings in a Backpack campaign for several weeks, collecting backpacks filled with useful items to give to the less fortunate in Vernon.

The campaign has been extended until Friday, Dec. 20.

Ideal items include warm gloves, scarves, toques, new socks and underwear, travel-size toiletries and small flashlights.

“The campaign means so much has these backpacks are the only gift some will receive this Christmas,” said URM General Manager Naomi Rouck. “Sometimes it is the little blessings in life that can make the biggest difference.”

Backpacks can be dropped off at the Upper Room Mission, (3403 27th Ave.) Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Staff ask that each backpack be labelled male or female.

“We appreciate our communities continual support in this amazing program,” URM said on social media.

