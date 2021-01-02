Caption This: Serene shot of blue beron taken at Wood Lake

A Lake Country resident snapped a serene photo of a blue heron at Wood Lake in the Spion Kop area.
Wendy Innes-Shaw captured the image on Jan. 2. Now all that’s left is for the public to decide what this rather contemplative heron might‘ve been thinking.
“My feet are cold,” suggested one Black Press colleague, while another took a more elaborate bent on the bird’s internal dialogue.
“Can fish jump? What if a fish jumped right into my mouth? No, no, Kevin, you’re too far away from the water. You’re a heron, just stand in the water to fish like everybody else… No, no, the water’s too cold… I really hope fish can fly.”
