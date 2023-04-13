Car show nets new tools for Vernon schools

Charles Bloom students with their new welding helmets, courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)Charles Bloom students with their new welding helmets, courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)
Clarence Fulton with their new cordless angle grinder, courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)Clarence Fulton with their new cordless angle grinder, courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)
Charles Bloom students with their automobile gifts courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).Charles Bloom students with their automobile gifts courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).
VSS shop students with their new gas pressure washer courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).VSS shop students with their new gas pressure washer courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).

North Okanagan’s Vintage Car Club transformed into Santa Claus for a day, helping gift four Vernon high schools with presents.

Each Father’s Day, the club hosts a car show.

All donated proceeds go towards promoting interest and knowledge to upcoming automotive enthusiasts.

Last year’s event was the 26th, and first since a two-year COVID hiatus.

Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of enthusiasts came out to check out the vintage wheels.

After the success of last year’s event, the shop teachers at Vernon Secondary School (VSS), W.L. Seaton, Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom each submitted a wish list of items that they needed for their class.

The Car Club personally delivered the items to the schools recently.

VSS got a gas pressure washer, Fulton received a cordless angle grinder, Seaton was able to get a few torque wrenches and Charles Bloom was gifted a drill sharpener and two automatic tinting welding helmets.

The gifts were in part due to the success of the car show, with so many Vernon citizens coming out to enjoy and donate to the cause.

For more information on the Car Club, visit okanagan.vccc.com.

Father's DaySchools

Previous story
Community comes together to celebrate Sikh culture in Vernon
Next story
Vernon Lawn Bowling Club holds open registration

Just Posted

The Vernon Lawn Bowling Club rolls into a new season with three open registration dates at the club in Polson Park. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Lawn Bowling Club holds open registration

Cocaine cut with fentanyl has been connected to multiple overdose incidents including multiple fatalities in the Interior Health region. (IH)
Multiple fatal overdoses connected to contaminated cocaine in Interior Health region

Charles Bloom students with their new welding helmets, courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club. (Bowen Assman/Morning Star)
Car show nets new tools for Vernon schools

Ashlynn Funston (with ball) passes to a Vernon Tolko United U14 girls teammate during the season-opening rep soccer Icebreaker Tournament in Lake Country. (Graham Genge Photo)
Vernon United chilly in season-opening icebreaker