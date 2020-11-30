Sunny the cat, who jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month, was quickly reunited with his owners. (Contributed)

Sunny the cat, who jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month, was quickly reunited with his owners. (Contributed)

Cat returns home with the help of two landfill workers

Sunny jumped out of the truck at the landfill in November

Two Revelstoke Landfill workers reunited a lost cat with its owner earlier this month.

Dylan Ross, in the midst of moving from Trout Lake to Revelstoke, had a load for the landfill. It was late in the day, around 3:30 p.m., and Ross was traveling with his “best buddy,” his orange tabby cat, Sunny.

As usual when travelling, Sunny was curled up under the seat having a snooze.

Ross went ahead and unloaded his waste, forgetting he had left his vehicle door open.

He finished up and left the landfill, which closes at 4 p.m.

When he got home, Ross looked for Sunny in his spot, only to find it empty.

“I was so upset,” he said. “I drove back as fast as I could, but the landfill was closed.

“I walked the perimeter fence calling, but I couldn’t find him.”

Meanwhile, Sam Turkington, the CSRD’s scalehouse contractor, was winding up for the day, when she heard some meowing from under her feet. Looking under the scalehouse, she spotted Sunny.

An animal lover and multiple cat owner herself, Turkington didn’t want to leave the cat behind, but was worried about how she might catch it. “I didn’t have to be worried,” she said with a laugh. “I just left the door open and in a few minutes, he just wandered right in. He was a super-friendly cat.”

Turkington gave Sunny to her co-worker, Aaron Irmen, to care for that evening, and decided to do some detective work. She made few calls and got on social media.

By the next morning, she had found a post that Ross had made through a friend’s Facebook account. Soon Ross and Sunny were reunited. “I can’t thank them enough,” said Ross. “I know sometimes people can be really rude and treat the people at the landfill badly. I want people to know that these guys at the Revelstoke Landfill are amazing…They deserve a shout-out.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC Okanagan student says ‘if can’t go to Mexico – head to Apexico’
Next story
Longtime Vernon board member hangs hat after 44 years

Just Posted

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490cases are active; 15 in hospital

The video was used for (KGH Foundation - YouTube)
Okanagan filmmaker, poet win at L.A. Film Awards

Spoken word artist Shane Koyczan wrote and filmmaker David Nault produced the commercial

The roof is rising at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field (Nov. 30, 2020). (Contributed)
Raising the roof over Vernon Pickleball courts

Upon completion, Vernon will be home to country’s biggest dedicated Pickleball courts

Join Rob Dinwoodie and bandmates for a Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 11 and 12 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Center. Seating is cabaret style on the stage for an intimate concert. (Contributed)
Vernon cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Cowboy Christmas streamed Dec. 11-25

Blair Peden, a longtime board member with the Turning Points Collaborative Society, was an amateur Formula Ford racing driver with a cause in the 1970s and ’80s. (Contributed)
Longtime Vernon board member hangs hat after 44 years

Turning Points Collaborative Services celebrates the accomplishments and commitment of Blair Peden

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

Salmon Arm RCMP officers attended two public COVID-19 demonstrations held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Organizer of Salmon Arm COVID-19 demonstration fined $2,000 by RCMP

Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Sunny the cat, who jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month, was quickly reunited with his owners. (Contributed)
Cat returns home with the help of two landfill workers

Sunny jumped out of the truck at the landfill in November

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Most Read