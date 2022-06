The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with a downtown festival.

The Turtle Island Festival is fun for the whole family and celebrates everything Indigenous from clothing and jewelry to food and music.

The festival runs until 7 p.m. in the 400-block of Leon Avenue and is open to everyone.

