Clown college back in Vernon following COVID

Doris (Bubbles) Bensmiller invites anyone looking for a little fun and happy therapy to join clown training. (Kalamalka Caring Klowns photo)

Now is the time to introduce fun into your life.

“We’ve come through COVID and we are making our way through all the other challenges that the world is tossing our way right now. If you are feeling a bit challenged, or anxious – there is a fun solution that includes a way to help make this a better world,” said Doris Bensmiller, also known as Bubbles.

Fortunately, in Vernon, we have the Kalamalka Caring Klowns. They are therapeutic clowns who visit in the hospital, long term care facilities, take part in non-profit fundraisers, plus have fun in various parades.

“Therapeutic clowns do not wear much makeup (the less the better) – as they are therapeutic – but they still wear the brightly coloured costumes,” said Bensmiller. “There are therapeutic clowns worldwide helping bring some joy to the world of others.”

They are having their annual training weekend Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 at People Place in the kitchen room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“This is your opportunity to join a fun-loving great bunch of caring people.”

The trainers, Bubbles and Gizmo, are very experienced and have been with the clowns for 22 years.

Pre-registration is required by calling Doris (Bubbles) at 250-546-6396 or email dbensmiller@cliffview.ca or Donna (Gizmo) at 250-558-5923 or email gizmo.aklown@shaw.ca.

“There are a limited number of spaces open, so don’t wait too long, as having fun is a very popular desire. Then prepare for fun and laughter for an entire weekend (your cheeks might hurt from laughing so much). See you there!”

READ MORE: Golfers tee up for kids throughout the Okanagan

READ MORE: Caring Klowns bring compassion

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Comedy and HumourThings to doVernon