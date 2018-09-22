CMHA to host Suicide Loss Facilitation Workshop this week in Vernon.

Presenters are Terry Androsky and Marilyn Ferguson.

CMHA is hosting a Suicide Loss Facilitation Workshop this week.

Presenters are Terry Androsky and Marilyn Ferguson. Androsky is an Adult Educator, Traumatic Loss Group Facilitator and Trainer, and a Bereavement Specialist and Ferguson is the Arborcare Coordinator at Valley View Funeral Home in Surrey. She also facilitates bereavement support groups for Suicide and Homicide survivors in Surrey and Abbotsford.

This experiential workshop provides an opportunity to collaboratively explore and add to any trauma-informed facilitation skills and personal toolkits. The workshop is designed to be an interactive model asking participants to be prepared to dialogue, share ideas and deepen their understanding of what is needed to facilitate a closed 8 week traumatic loss group specific to individuals and families who have been impacted by a loss through suicide.

